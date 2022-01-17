Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $17.72 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 2.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

