Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $3.18 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 914.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

