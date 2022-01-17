Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $4.84 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CIB opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

