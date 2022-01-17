Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

