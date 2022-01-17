Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New $11.72 Million Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 247,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,717,000. Perrigo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

