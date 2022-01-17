Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.2% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SRCL stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.