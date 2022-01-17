Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 378 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $145.79 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

