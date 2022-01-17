Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 69,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in NIKE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 27,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $148.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

