Phala Network Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Phala Network has a market cap of $94.55 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

