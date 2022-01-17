Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $2.73 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $283.97 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00006477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

