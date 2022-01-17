Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.16. 120,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,720. The company has a market cap of $476.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

