Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE PM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.38. 5,576,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,310. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

