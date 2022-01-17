Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

