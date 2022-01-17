Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 155,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE PSX opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

