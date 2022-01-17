Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 42.0% in December

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FENG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,380. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

