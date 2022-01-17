Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,556.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $623,735.11 and approximately $20,556.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.