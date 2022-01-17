Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 12.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

