Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $110.41 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.