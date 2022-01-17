Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 327,495 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

