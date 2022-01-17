Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

