Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $115.14 and a 12-month high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

