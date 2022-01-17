Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

