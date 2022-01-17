Pitcairn Co. Buys New Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE AVNS opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

