Pitcairn Co. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Popular by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 83.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Popular by 12.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Popular by 107.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $98.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

