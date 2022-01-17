Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $199.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

