PKG Token Market Cap Reaches $160,121.96 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $160,121.96 and approximately $2,485.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars.

