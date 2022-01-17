PKG Token (PKG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,485.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. PKG Token has a market cap of $160,121.96 and approximately $2,485.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

