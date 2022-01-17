PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $964.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

