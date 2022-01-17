PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Northern Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ NLIT opened at $10.07 on Monday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

