Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Poseida Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of PSTX opened at $5.26 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

