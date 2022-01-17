Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 844,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,558,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,453 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 34,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 101.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 99,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

