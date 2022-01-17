Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.99% of First Foundation worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 53.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

