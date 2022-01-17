Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.13 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $371.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.28 and a 200-day moving average of $423.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.67.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.