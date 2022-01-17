Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of ManTech International worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ManTech International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

MANT opened at $73.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

