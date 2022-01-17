Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $410.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.35 and its 200-day moving average is $416.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

