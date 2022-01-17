Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 15th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.80.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

