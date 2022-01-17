Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 15th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.80.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
