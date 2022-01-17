Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Professional alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Professional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NASDAQ PFHD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. 18,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,760. Professional has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $285.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.