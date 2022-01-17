Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.18. 48,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

