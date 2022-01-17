Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Prologis worth $252,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

