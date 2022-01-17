Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

