PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $57.09 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

