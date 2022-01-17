PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.