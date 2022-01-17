Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 56.1% in December

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.25 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

