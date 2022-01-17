Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted by Analyst

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 2U’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $16.43 on Monday. 2U has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 2U by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 92.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.