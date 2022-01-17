Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HMC opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

