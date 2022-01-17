Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41. Universal Display has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

