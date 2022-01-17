Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 78.4% in December

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qilian International Holding Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810. Qilian International Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

