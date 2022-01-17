Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $51.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 2,925.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 1,676,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,710. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.