Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

