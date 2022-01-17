Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 282,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 379,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

